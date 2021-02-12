Finding the Best Bonus Offers at Online Casinos

iGaming has become increasingly popular, particularly since land-based casinos were closed during the 2020 pandemic. Online casinos are aggressively competing for customers and the vast number of sites can be overwhelming, so here we help you find the best bonus offers at online casinos, explaining the positives along with some of the restrictions.

Bonus offers

Bonus offers are often dependent on your location, the licensing jurisdiction rules and other variables. The best online casino bonus will be different for a new player or a high roller, but the ideal is for a bonus that is easy to play through and withdraw. This gives you the chance to enjoy the excitement that comes from playing your favorite games.

Welcome bonus

A match deposit bonus of 100 percent, though it can up to 500 percent, is what you can expect as a new account holder. The account can take two forms:

Deposit bonus

With a deposit bonus, customers add funds to an account at which point a bonus is added. This usually matches the deposit made, up to 200 percent in some cases, but be sure to check for limitations as a 200 percent bonus on a maximum of USD20 is far less generous than a 100 percent bonus on a USD100 deposit.

No-deposit bonus

No-deposit bonuses are rare and because you are not risking your own money, are usually less generous than deposit bonuses. Be aware that if you win using this free credit, there is usually a high wagering limit and a maximum withdrawal level that is set very low.

Wagering requirements

Many unsuspecting players can be trapped by the wagering requirements or playthrough rules applied by each online casino. Applied so that players do not just take a bonus and cash out, each company will have rules that will state the number of times you need to play (risk your money), usually on a limited number of games. The lower the wagering requirement, the better for you as a player. An acceptable level is around 20 times.

Split bonuses

You may be offered a bonus for your first deposit only, or have a bonus across a number of deposits, with a different percentage for each deposit, though there is always a limit on the value of the bonus you can earn. This is important if you are a high roller.

Free spins

Free spins may also be part of a welcome bonus but are usually restricted to particular slots. In a no-deposit bonus, you may get less than a dozen free spins, whereas putting money into your new account can release scores of free spins.

Trust and reliability

It is important that before opening a new account that you confirm the trustworthiness of the online casino. You can find licensing details at the base of the home page which can be easily cross-referenced with the licensing authority. This will ensure that your personal data is secure and your finances safe.

Also check reviews by other customers to make sure they have a good reputation, particularly when it comes to ease and speed of withdrawing funds. Also check that its customer support team is easy to contact through an online chatbox, email or telephone.