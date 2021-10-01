Find The Nearest DC Fast Charger

Many countries are considering that their citizens should make the switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles. The benefits of EVs are well-known and compared to regular vehicles, they’re cheaper to maintain.

And, if you’re thinking that it’s easier to fill up your regular car’s tank than charging an electric vehicle, you need to know that with the DC fast chargers, fully charging an EV is fast and easy.

President Biden said that by 2030 he aims that half of all new cars sold in the US be electric. For this greener future to happen, there’s a key that must keep on growing: to have enough outlets to charge all of those electric vehicles that will be bought.

This need has to be covered, and there are companies committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by offering the best chargers in the market: the DC fast chargers.

EVCS is one of those companies that offer not only the fastest chargers but also provide great customer service and networking.

Where can I find all the DC fast-charging stations near me?

Today, most drivers plug their cars at home, using Level 1 or Level 2 chargers, and occasionally use public charging stations. But as more people choose to switch to electric, more public chargers are needed

Companies such as EVCS invented an easy-to-use mobile app that’s compatible with any mobile device OS to help their users find the best DC fast chargers.

This app is very useful when trying to find a charger near them within the subscription plan that they offer, which comes with unlimited monthly charging. If you want to try this way of charging your EV, the good news is that they offer a 30-day free trial that you can cancel at any time.

There are two ways of getting your EV battery charged: by using the pay-as-you-go style pricing plan or by trying a subscription plan. Fully charging your electric vehicle paying for each charge can cost as much as $60, while with a subscription you may pay $49.99 per month.

You can try both ways and find which one works better for you. If you’re willing to try a subscription, EVCS has an app where you enter your name, your email address and a payment method to get started. It is that easy.

EVs vs. gas-powered cars

If you’re about to buy a vehicle, you should know that whether you choose a fossil-fueled car or an electric one, both have associated costs.

In terms of maintenance, electric cars are much more efficient than conventional cars. As time goes by and regular car parts age, they become more and more expensive.

From changing the engine oil, coolant, and transmission fluid, to keeping the belts on track, all of those things add up over time making conventional car maintenance pretty expensive. In comparison, electric vehicles don’t have internal combustion engines, which makes these costs disappear.