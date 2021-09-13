FBI Releases Long-Sought Documents About Possible Saudi Government 9/11 Complicity

The FBI, complying with President Biden’s recent executive order, made public late Saturday night a previously classified April 4, 2016 “review and analysis” report about Operation Encore, the bureau’s highly sensitive investigation of possible Saudi complicity in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The 16-page report is nevertheless heavily redacted in ways that will likely disappoint members of the 9/11 Families who have pushed to learn more about Encore since its existence was first disclosed in December 2016 in documents released to Florida Bulldog amid Freedom of Information Act litigation.

For example, the names of many persons who were interviewed by FBI agents during Encore were blanked out to protect their privacy. Those gaps, as well as chunks of information withheld because it was derived from a federal grand jury, remained classified by the FBI, or was “withheld at the direction of another USG agency or department,” make deciphering the report’s information difficult.

Still, the document’s release not only fulfilled the first part of Biden’s pledge to strive for 9/11 transparency, it was warmly greeted by attorneys for the 9/11 Families.