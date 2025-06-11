FBI Leaders Seek To Move Some Training From Quantico, Virginia, To Alabama

FBI leadership is pushing to move one of the bureau’s elite training academies from Quantico, Virginia, to Huntsville, Alabama, according to multiple people familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a proposal that has not yet been made public. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s effort to move the bureau’s National Academy is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to shrink the FBI’s footprint in the Washington, D.C., area and relocate personnel to Huntsville. The National Academy is a 10-week training academy for local and international law enforcement officials and federal law enforcement agents who do not work for the FBI. Law enforcement agencies across the world nominate officers with leadership potential to participate in the program. The FBI has a separate training program for new bureau hires. That program, and other parts of the FBI’s Quantico facilities — including the bureau’s laboratory division — would remain at the sprawling campus in Northern Virginia under Bongino’s proposed pilot plan, the people familiar with the discussions said. Continue reading



