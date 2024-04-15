FBI Issues New Warning If You Pay Highway Tolls Online Or By Phone

By Zak Doffman

Beware those devilish little SMS messages designed to fool you just long enough to click. Maybe your bank with an unrecognized transaction, or how about that late-running Amazon delivery, or FedEx trying to deliver a parcel or even highway tolls.

That’s the latest warning from the FBI, whose Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received several thousand reports from users complaining about “smishing texts representing road toll collection service from at least three states.” The Bureau says this scam might now “be moving from state to state.”