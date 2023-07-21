FBI acknowledges it’s actively investigating apparent attempt to hijack a fifth flight on 9/11

By Dan Christensen

FloridaBulldog.org

Nearly 22 years after al Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four U.S. passenger jets in the worst attacks on American soil since Pearl Harbor, the FBI has disclosed that it is actively investigating an apparent attempt to hijack a fifth plane on 9/11.

