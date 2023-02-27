Faster Cognitive Decline Linked With Food Insufficiency In New Study

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Harriet Pike, Ph.D.

The proportion of older people who lack food, often because of limited financial resources, more than doubled in the United States over the decade from 2007 to 2016 — from 5.5% to 12.4%.

Programs such as the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have reduced the number of younger people going hungry. However, research suggests that such efforts have been less successful for the elderly, and for older women living alone in particular.

Older people experiencing food insufficiency are more likely to have physical limitations and are at risk of malnutrition and depression.

A new analysis of SNAP data finds that there is also an association between older people with food insufficiency and more rapid cognitive decline.

People who were economically eligible for SNAP but who did not participate in the program experienced a faster cognitive decline rate, equivalent to what might be expected if they were 4.5 years older than their actual age.

For an older person, 4 years of brain aging can be significant. Compared with people who were food sufficient, those who were food insufficient exhibited a greater cognitive decline, equivalent to being 3.8 years older.

People who had sufficient food experienced the slowest rate of mental aging.

The study findings appear in The Journal of Nutrition.