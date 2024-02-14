Exploring Paradise: 30 Must-Visit Things To Do on the West Coast of Florida

Exploring Paradise: 30 Must-Visit Things To Do on the West Coast of...

Welcome to the stunning West Coast of Florida, a true paradise waiting to be explored. From pristine beaches to vibrant cities, this region is a haven for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and relaxation seekers alike.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker craving an adrenaline rush or a peace-seeker in search of tranquility, the West Coast of Florida has something for everyone.

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the Gulf of Mexico as you indulge in a wide array of activities. Discover the vibrant marine life and dive into crystal-clear waters for a snorkeling adventure. Explore untouched natural wonders through hiking trails that lead to secluded beaches and hidden coves. Embark on a sunset cruise and let the gentle breeze carry your worries away.

Paradise Waiting on Florida’s West Coast

In this article, we have:

11 Beaches and West Coast Florida Cities

8 West Coast Water Sports and Where to Enjoy Them

9 Cultural and Historical Attractions of Florida’s West Coast

6 Places to Shop on the West Coast of Florida

10 Places to Encounter Wildlife on the West Coast of Florida

9 Places to Stay on the West Coast of Florida

Plus several suggestions and bonus ideas.

For those seeking urban excitement, cities like Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota offer a vibrant mix of culture, art, and entertainment. Visit world-class museums, catch a live performance at a theater, or explore the buzzing nightlife.

In this article, we have compiled a list of over 30 must-visit things to do on the West Coast of Florida, ensuring that your trip to this picturesque paradise is nothing short of extraordinary. So pack your bags, prepare for an unforgettable journey, and get ready to explore paradise on the West Coast of Florida.

Most Unique Beaches and Coastal Towns on the West Coast of Florida

The west coast of Florida boasts some of the most stunning beaches in the Sunshine State, with powdery white sand, turquoise waters, and a relaxed atmosphere. Choosing the “best” beach depends on your individual preferences, whether you’re seeking family-friendly amenities, serene escapes, or opportunities for watersports.

Here are some of the top contenders for the best beach on Florida’s West Coast, each offering unique experiences:

For Families:

Clearwater Beach: This iconic beach and town lives up to its name with crystal-clear waters, soft sand, and plenty of activities for everyone. Families love the calm waves, gentle slopes, and the iconic Pier 60, offering stunning sunsets and street performers.

Siesta Key Beach: Renowned for its sugar-fine sand, often hailed as the "finest in the world," Siesta Key is perfect for sandcastles and barefoot walks. Calm waters and lifeguards make it ideal for families with young children.

Longboat Key Beach: This barrier island beach offers calm waters, ideal for swimming and kayaking. Families appreciate the laid-back vibe, public restrooms, and picnic areas.

For Thrill-Seekers:

St. Pete Beach: This lively beach attracts jet skiers, parasailers, and kayakers with its energetic atmosphere and beautiful setting. Nearby Pass-a-Grille Beach offers calmer waters for swimming and sunbathing.

Fort De Soto Park: Explore five interconnected beaches within this park, with opportunities for swimming, fishing, hiking, and kayaking. Fort De Soto is also known for its historical Civil War-era fort.

Honeymoon Island State Park: Hike, bike, or kayak through diverse ecosystems before reaching the uncrowded beach with calm waves and excellent shelling opportunities.

For Seclusion:

Caladesi Island State Park: Accessible only by ferry, this unspoiled island offers a remote beach experience with ultra-white sand, clear waters, and abundant wildlife. Kayaking and shelling are popular activities.

Barefoot Beach State Preserve: Hike through a maritime hammock to reach this secluded beach with calm waters and abundant seashells. Be prepared for limited facilities and no lifeguards.

North Captiva Island: Accessible only by boat, this barrier island offers unspoiled beaches, untouched natural beauty, and a true escape from the crowds.

Bonus:

Sanibel Island: Renowned for its shelling treasures, Sanibel Island offers beaches with calm waters and opportunities for nature walks and wildlife observation.

Naples Beach: This wide, soft-sand beach boasts calm waters, ideal for swimming and relaxing. Nearby attractions like the Naples Pier and Third Street Shopping District add to the appeal.

Remember, this is just a starting point! Consider factors like proximity to your accommodation, desired amenities, and preferred atmosphere when making your choice. With so many amazing options, you will surely find the perfect beach paradise on Florida’s west coast.

Water Sports and Boating Adventures

The West Coast of Florida is a playground for water sports enthusiasts. From kayaking and paddleboarding to jet skiing and parasailing, there are endless opportunities to get your adrenaline pumping.

Here are a few of our favorite water sports destinations:

Boating : Explore the scenic waterways of Florida’s West Coast by boat, whether you’re cruising along the Intracoastal Waterway, navigating through mangrove-lined estuaries, or venturing offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. Rent a boat or charter a yacht for a day of sightseeing, fishing, or simply enjoying the sunshine and sea breeze. Our recommendation would be the waters of Fort Myers Beach.

: Explore the scenic waterways of Florida’s West Coast by boat, whether you’re cruising along the Intracoastal Waterway, navigating through mangrove-lined estuaries, or venturing offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. Rent a boat or charter a yacht for a day of sightseeing, fishing, or simply enjoying the sunshine and sea breeze. Our recommendation would be the waters of Fort Myers Beach. Fishing : Cast a line and reel in the big catch while fishing in the abundant waters of the Gulf Coast. Whether you’re into offshore fishing for grouper and snapper, flats fishing for redfish and trout, or freshwater fishing in the region’s rivers and lakes, Florida’s West Coast offers diverse fishing opportunities for anglers of all skill levels. Our recommendation would be John’s Pass at Madeira Beach Hubbard’s Marina is the place to go fishing on the West Coast of Florida.

: Cast a line and reel in the big catch while fishing in the abundant waters of the Gulf Coast. Whether you’re into offshore fishing for grouper and snapper, flats fishing for redfish and trout, or freshwater fishing in the region’s rivers and lakes, Florida’s West Coast offers diverse fishing opportunities for anglers of all skill levels. Our recommendation would be John’s Pass at Madeira Beach Hubbard’s Marina is the place to go fishing on the West Coast of Florida. Kayaking and Canoeing : Explore the coastal mangrove tunnels, tranquil bays, and spring fed rivers of Florida’s West Coast by kayak or canoe. Paddle through scenic waterways, observe wildlife such as dolphins and manatees, and enjoy the serenity of nature up close. In Hernando County on the Nature Coast is the Chassahowitzka River. This uncrowded and gorgeous river is perfect for Kayaking and canoeing.

: Explore the coastal mangrove tunnels, tranquil bays, and spring fed rivers of Florida’s West Coast by kayak or canoe. Paddle through scenic waterways, observe wildlife such as dolphins and manatees, and enjoy the serenity of nature up close. In Hernando County on the Nature Coast is the Chassahowitzka River. This uncrowded and gorgeous river is perfect for Kayaking and canoeing. Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP) : Test your balance and core strength while stand-up paddleboarding along the calm waters of the Gulf Coast. SUP enthusiasts can paddle along the shoreline, navigate through mangrove forests, and even try SUP yoga for a unique on-the-water workout experience. We suggest the Clearwater Sailing Center at Clearwater Beach.

: Test your balance and core strength while stand-up paddleboarding along the calm waters of the Gulf Coast. SUP enthusiasts can paddle along the shoreline, navigate through mangrove forests, and even try SUP yoga for a unique on-the-water workout experience. We suggest the Clearwater Sailing Center at Clearwater Beach. Jet Skiing : Feel the thrill of speed and adrenaline while jet skiing on the open waters of the Gulf Coast. Rent a jet ski and zip across the waves, performing tricks and jumps, or simply cruising along the coastline and exploring hidden coves and islands. Jet Skiing is more fun on calm large waters like Sarasota Bay.

: Feel the thrill of speed and adrenaline while jet skiing on the open waters of the Gulf Coast. Rent a jet ski and zip across the waves, performing tricks and jumps, or simply cruising along the coastline and exploring hidden coves and islands. Jet Skiing is more fun on calm large waters like Sarasota Bay. Parasailing: Soar high above the sparkling waters of the Gulf of Mexico while parasailing along Florida’s West Coast. Enjoy breathtaking aerial views of the coastline, beaches, and marine life below as you glide through the sky with the wind in your hair. Our recommendation would be Clearwater Beach. There are numerous parasailing operators in Clearwater Beach Marina.

Dolphin Watching and Eco Tours : Join a guided dolphin-watching tour or eco-tour to learn about the unique marine ecosystems and wildlife of Florida’s West Coast. Get up close and personal with dolphins, manatees, seabirds, and other native species while exploring the region’s coastal waters. We suggest the beautiful waters of Marco Island and the Ten Thousand Islands.

: Join a guided dolphin-watching tour or eco-tour to learn about the unique marine ecosystems and wildlife of Florida’s West Coast. Get up close and personal with dolphins, manatees, seabirds, and other native species while exploring the region’s coastal waters. We suggest the beautiful waters of Marco Island and the Ten Thousand Islands. Sailing: Set sail and experience the joy of sailing on Florida’s West Coast, whether you’re racing in regattas, chartering a sailboat for a sunset cruise, or embarking on a multi-day sailing adventure along the coast and islands. We doubt you will find any more sailing-oriented community than Punta Gorda on Florida’s West Coast. The waters of Charlotte Harbor lead to the Gulf of Mexico.

These are just a few of the many water sports and boating activities you can enjoy on Florida’s West Coast. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or simply a day on the water, the Gulf Coast offers endless opportunities for aquatic fun and exploration.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.