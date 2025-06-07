Evan Tynan Shares Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Golf Course Owners

With more than 119 million Americans participating in golf-related activities in 2022, there’s no shortage of potential customers for golf courses. Yet, many course owners still struggle to stand out in an increasingly digital world. According to sports marketing expert Evan Tynan, success depends on leveraging key online strategies to reach new players, retain loyal customers, and build a strong local reputation.

Build a Mobile-Friendly Website

The first step, Tynan says, is to make sure your website works seamlessly across all devices—especially mobile. “Over half of all web traffic now comes from smartphones and tablets. If your site isn’t optimized for mobile, you’re losing customers before they even see what you offer,” he explains.

Mobile responsiveness affects not only user experience but also visibility in search engines like Google. Sites that load slowly or display poorly on smaller screens often get buried in search results, making it harder for potential clients to find your course online.

Fortunately, responsive design is easier to implement than ever. Website builders like Squarespace, Wix, and WordPress offer mobile-optimized templates. For those seeking a more tailored solution, hiring a web designer to craft a custom site can pay long-term dividends.

Simplify the Sign-Up Process

Once your site is mobile-ready, make sure the registration experience is smooth. Tynan emphasizes the importance of an intuitive sign-up page for tee times, lessons, events, or memberships.

“Don’t overcomplicate it,” he advises. “Only ask for the essentials, and make sure payment is quick and flexible.” Accepting various payment methods and keeping the form user-friendly increases conversions—and happier users are more likely to leave glowing online reviews.

Good UX (user experience) isn’t just a technical consideration—it’s a marketing tool. A seamless booking process can be the deciding factor for whether someone chooses your course or a competitor’s.

Get Strategic on Social Media

Social platforms are a goldmine for local marketing. Tynan encourages course owners to explore Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) ads with geographic targeting. “You don’t need a national campaign,” he says. “You just need to reach golfers within driving distance.”

YouTube also offers unique opportunities. Tynan suggests creating short, engaging videos showcasing the course—flyovers of scenic holes, walkthroughs of the clubhouse, or tutorials on how to tackle tricky parts of the course. This kind of content builds curiosity and trust while giving potential guests a reason to book.

Invest Smartly, Not Excessively

Digital marketing doesn’t require a massive budget. In fact, some of the most effective tactics—like improving site usability or creating helpful social media content—can be done in-house or with minimal outsourcing.

“The key is consistency,” Tynan says. “You don’t need to go viral. You just need to be visible, easy to work with, and responsive to your community.”

Final Thoughts

For golf course owners looking to grow in today’s competitive market, digital marketing isn’t optional—it’s essential. By focusing on user-friendly web design, streamlining sign-ups, and using social media to engage local golfers, you can strengthen your brand, increase bookings, and turn first-time visitors into regulars.

Evan Tynan’s advice is clear: smart, targeted digital tactics can give golf course businesses the edge they need without stretching the budget.



