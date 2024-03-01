El Niño Expected To Smash Heat Records In 2024

By Justine Calma

There’s a 90 percent chance that global average surface temperatures will reach a record high for the year leading up to June 2024, according to new research published today in the journal Scientific Reports. Some places will be more sweltering than others, particularly in parts of Asia. The heat has cascading effects, like raising the risk of drought and wildfire.

A weather pattern known as El Niño is to blame. El Niño is part of a natural, cyclical phenomenon, but climate change heightens the stakes by raising baseline temperatures before El Niño swoops in to push the mercury up even higher.

“We have seen that this type of warming can cause a lot of troubles in the world, so we want to give people a heads up,” says Deliang Chen, one of the authors of the new research and a professor in the department of earth sciences at the University of Gothenburg.

There are three phases to the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO), with El Niño being the extreme warm phase of the cycle. During a neutral phase, trade winds over the Pacific Ocean push warm waters near South America west toward Asia, allowing cooler water to rise from the deep toward the surface of the ocean. Those winds weaken during El Niño, creating a large area in the Pacific that is much warmer than usual. As a result, heat that’s been stored in the ocean is released into the atmosphere.

