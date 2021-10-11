EJ’S Bayfront Cafe: Breakfast and Lunch You’ll Like a Bunch

EJ’s Bayfront Cafe (EJ’s) is a restaurant in Naples serving breakfast and lunch. It has been

open in the mixed residential/commercial development, Bayfront, since March 2012. Almost always, a restaurant’s longevity is a portend of one’s dining experience. EJ’s is no exception. I was also told by our server that the chef at EJ’s, John James, has been there from the beginning, another very good sign. As long as I have lived in Naples, I’ve never dined here.

At EJ’s, in addition to its indoor dining area, there is plenty of outdoor dining space, something I really like.

The Menu has a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items. On the first visit, I started off with a cup of their turkey chili. It was really good, served if you wish with onions and cheese. I would highly recommend these two condiments. What is a good chili without onions and cheese? Though not generally a burger fan, one served at an adjacent table just looked too good. I opted for the mushroom and Swiss burger.

The burger patty, almost a half-pound, was topped with a generous portion of sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. It was one of the better burgers I have eaten, locally. Their hamburgers, in addition to sandwiches, come with a wide selection of sides. These can be fries, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, fruit cup, and pasta, or potato salad. I had not ordered sweet potato fries in recent memory and did so. It was a really good accompaniment to a really good burger.

My dining companion ordered the herb salmon salad.

This very large salad is served with artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Parmesan cheese, and a generous portion of grilled salmon. Habenero ranch dressing was served here, though a number of salad dressing options are available.

On a second visit, I decided to try a breakfast item and ordered a run it through the garden omelet.

This 3-egg omelet was another great menu item. It includes broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red peppers, spinach, and a choice of cheese. Potatoes or fruit are included. I also ordered a side of kielbasa. As you may notice, the sausage is cooked scored. This can be done for a number of reasons. In this case, besides a more appealing appearance, it’s probably done to drain excess fat from the sausage.

Even though it was really breakfast hour on this second visit, my dining companion ordered another salad.

If you ever forget what is in a Cobb salad, just remember the acronym, EAT COBB (egg, avocado, tomato, chicken, onion, bacon, and blue cheese). This was another large, excellent salad that my dining companion thoroughly enjoyed.

The food items sampled at EJ’s were very good. The Menu choices for breakfast or lunch are extensive and reasonably priced given the amount and quality of the food served here. There is more than an ample amount of al fresco dining if you prefer, and the service on two visits was prompt and attentive. What more could one ask for in a restaurant? EJ’s has been a stalwart on the Naples culinary scene for almost 10 years and for good reason. If you haven’t been, go, and if you have, I’m sure it is on your shortlist of great Naples restaurants.

That’s that for another post on Forks.

EJ’s Bayfront Cafe

469 Bayfront Pl.

Naples, FL 34102

(239)353-4444

EJ’s Bayfront Cafe Facebook Page

All major credit cards accepted; Open daily 730 AM- 3 PM, Covered and street parking available