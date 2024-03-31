Egg-cellent Easter Weather

Easter Sunday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and just a few clouds, great weather for egg hunts, and outdoor gatherings. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s along the Atlantic coast, near 80 degrees elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a gusty breeze to South Florida. Look for good sun and a few clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and sunny skies along the Gulf Coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature a warm and gusty breeze. The East Coast metro area will see more clouds than sun, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will be mostly sunny. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday morning will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening as a front moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, a bit of sun, and some showers, especially in the Keys. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.