Home Weather Egg-cellent Easter Weather

Egg-cellent Easter Weather

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/22698062-seascape-with-surf-waves-against-a-blue-sunny-sky-with-ai-generated

Easter Sunday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and just a few clouds, great weather for egg hunts, and outdoor gatherings.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s along the Atlantic coast, near 80 degrees elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a gusty breeze to South Florida.  Look for good sun and a few clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and sunny skies along the Gulf Coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature a warm and gusty breeze.  The East Coast metro area will see more clouds than sun, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will be mostly sunny.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday morning will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening as a front moves in.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, a bit of sun, and some showers, especially in the Keys.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR