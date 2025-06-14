East Coast Sun, Gulf Coast Showers and Storms

Saturday features hot sun, a gusty breeze, a few clouds, and an afternoon shower or storm in spots in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies with some morning showers and plenty of afternoon storms. The Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Fathers Day will bring mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning, but lots of showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. The Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will feature good sun, some clouds on a gusty breeze, and a few afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies, some early showers, and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Look for mostly sunny skies in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday will see a gusty breeze with a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Look for good sun and a few clouds in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida, with afternoon showers and storms mainly along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



