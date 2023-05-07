East Coast Showers, a Few Gulf Coast Storms

Sunday features some sun, more clouds, and showers on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, with some storms developing in the afternoon. The Keys will see plenty of sun and maybe a stray shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the mid-80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area and the Keys, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and some clouds at times. The east coast metro area could see an afternoon storm in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in mainland South Florida and the mid-80s in the Keys.

Wednesday will start with a mostly sunny morning, but a few storms will pop up in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and along the Gulf Coast, while the Keys will reach the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area, in the mid-80s in the Keys, and mostly in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.