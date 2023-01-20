Early Fog Near The Gulf Coast With Sun In The East Coast Metro Area

Nice January Sun

Friday features early fog near the Gulf coast. The day will be sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun with some clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds around South Florida. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions and partly sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Look for mostly morning showers along the Gulf coast and afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.