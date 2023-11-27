Drivers Found the Lowest Thanksgiving Gas Prices in Three Years

Florida gas prices inched lower last week, even as millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving. AAA forecasted nearly 2.8 million Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday weekend. While this year’s actual traveler totals will not be released until next year’s holiday report, Thanksgiving gas prices were officially the lowest in three years.

The average price at the pump on Thanksgiving day was $3.03 per gallon in Florida. Last year, Thanksgiving travelers paid $3.41 per gallon. The price was $3.35/g in 2021 and $2.03/g during the COVID Thanksgiving of 2020.

“A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there’s an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line.”

Florida gas prices are on the verge of falling below $3 a gallon for the first time since December 2022. Sunday’s state average was $3.01 per gallon. That’s 3 cents less than last week, 31 cents less than a month ago, and 84 cents less than this year’s high of $3.85/g – recorded in August.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.22), Tallahassee ($3.10), Miami ($3.10)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.253 $3.259 $3.313 $3.531 $3.566 Florida $3.015 $3.018 $3.044 $3.324 $3.396 Georgia $2.792 $2.795 $2.828 $2.995 $3.049 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

