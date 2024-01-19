Dozens of Fun Free Things To Do in Key West

Welcome to Key West, where blissful beaches and breathtaking sunsets await! If you’re looking for the ultimate guide to free fun, you’ve come to the right place. From picture-perfect beaches to vibrant entertainment, this tropical paradise offers an abundance of budget-friendly activities that will keep you entertained from sunrise to sunset.

The island of Key West has such diverse cultures, activities, history and environments that there are so many free things to do in Key West that you won’t need to waste a dime on entertainment! The 2-mile by 4-mile island is easily walkable, particularly if you stay at the right locations.

From sunrise at beautiful beaches to sunset that amazes, we will keep you busy from early morning until the sun makes its green splash into the sea with free things to do in Key West Florida.

Exploring the Beaches of Key West

Key West has numerous beaches both public and a few lesser-known popular places, but fun locations. Heading to a beach is one of the top free things to do in Key West.

First, make your way to Smathers Beach, one of the largest public beaches on the island. Bask in the sun, take a dip in the crystal-clear waters, or simply relax under the swaying palm trees. Smathers Beach offers a wide range of free activities in Key West. This includes beach volleyball, paddleboarding, and snorkeling. So grab your sunscreen and get ready to enjoy a day of fun in the sun at this beautiful beach. Head over to Higgs Beach. This is a popular spot for locals who like their early morning walk along the Atlantic Ocean. Visit the African graves memorial for 294 people who died in 1860 were buried here. This free attraction in Key West is popular for visitors to the Keys. Nearby is the little-known Rest Beach. It is designed just for that – relaxation. 300 feet of sand to do nothing but rest – no facilities, no sports – just rest on the beach! Of course, this is another free activity in Key West. Our favorite beach in Key West is the little-known Simonton Street Beach. At the north end of Simonton Street (Simonton is one street east of Duval), is a patch of beach looking at the busy waterway into the Key West Bight Marina. You also have a view of Sunset Key, the ultimate vacation location in the Keys. There is even a taco shack if hunger strikes you. Mainly locals here enjoying the characters in the neighborhood!

There are several other beaches scattered around the island. The most popular remaining beach is Fort Zachary Taylor Beach. While it is wildly popular, it costs $2.50 per person or $6 for a family carload to enter the park.

If your budget allows, Fort Zachary Taylor Beach is the best beach on the island.

Where to Watch Sunset in Key West for Free

As the sun starts to set, Key West transforms into a magical paradise. There’s no better way to end your day than by witnessing the breathtaking sunsets that the island is famous for.

We have the best free locations to watch sunset in Key West –

End your day at Mallory Square where you’ll be enthralled by the dazzling entertainment at the nightly Sunset Celebration. Witness street performers, local artisans, and breathtaking fire jugglers as you soak in the vibrant atmosphere. The Sunset Celebration is a free event that attracts both locals and tourists alike, making it the perfect place to watch sunset in Key West. West of Mallory Square is a waterfront path along the Opal Resort & Marina. There are a few benches and wide walkways to view the sunset away from the crowds at Mallory Square. As mentioned, when discussing beaches above, Simonton Street Beach is a great place to plop a blanket down and watch the sun fall onto the horizon. There will be boats going by heading to and from sunset celebrations on the water. For a more intimate sunset experience, make your way to the Key West Historic Seaport. Take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront as the sky changes colors and find a cozy spot to watch the sun go down. The Key West Historic Seaport offers a picturesque setting with its charming boats and waterfront restaurants, making it the perfect place to relax and soak in the beauty of a Key West sunset. Sitting on a dock watching the sun go down is a pretty cool experience. Another great spot to watch the sunset in Key West is at the Southernmost Point Buoy. Located at the southernmost tip of the continental United States, this iconic landmark offers panoramic views of the ocean and the setting sun. Imagine a picture of both at the same time – the buoy with sunset!

Walking Three Famous Streets – Fun Free Things To Do in Key West

It seems much of Key West’s history and allure has come from three popular streets. Whitehead, Duval and Caroline Streets have numerous things to do in Key West Florida for free.

Whitehead Street

The Southernmost Buoy

maybe the most photographed site in the world. Join the crowd of visitors as they snap photos and take in the breathtaking scenery. This big red marker is part of thousands and thousands of photographs 24 hours a day! On the west side of Whitehead Street and Truman, just a couple blocks away, is a famous landmark called the Key West Lighthouse. The Lighthouse is from the days when boats needed the light to keep from wrecking on the coral reefs near the island. It stands as the tallest structure in Key West. The Ernest Hemingway Home is just a few steps north on Whitehead on the east side of the street. This is where the internationally acclaimed writer and sportsman Ernest Hemingway spent his days in Key West. While taking a tour will have a fee, walking by and taking pictures of his home from the 1930s is free. A couple blocks further is one of the famous bars of Key West, which we will discuss in another section. For now, the Green Parrot Bar claims to be one of the oldest bars in Florida, a claim made by several others also. A few small blocks away near Fleming Street is mile Marker 0, the beginning and end of US Route 1 which runs 2370 miles along the eastern coast of the United States from Key West to Maine. This is one of the “must-have picture” moments of your trip. On your way to where the first flight from Key West to Cuba took place in 1927, note the Bayan Trees that line the street. Many are as big as some of the small cottages around Whitehead Street. At Caroline and Whitehead, you will see the birthplace of Pan American Airlines and the first flight in 1927. Another block down the street is the Audubon House and Gardens, the original home of James Audubon.

