Home Consumer Downpour Is A New App That Turns Your Photos Into Games

Downpour Is A New App That Turns Your Photos Into Games

By
TheVerge.com
-
Image: Downpour

In the past, when the Lunar New Year rolled around, I would occasionally make a rude bingo card to ease the generational friction created by many disparate relatives suddenly spending too much time together. I didn’t share the bingo cards with everyone, but they were a small, silly way to let off steam and commiserate with like-minded victims enduring hours-long reunion dinners and polite family visits with very difficult people.

This year, I was armed with something far superior: I made a (fictional) choose-your-own-adventure game in Downpour called Dragon Me To Hell that involved communing with my grandmother’s late dog, possibly committing a small crime, and escaping to our freedom.

Downpour is a new app that lets you stitch together pictures on your phone to create simple interactive games with no programming or game design experience whatsoever. It’s the brainchild of V Buckenham, an indie game veteran known for creating the Cheap Bots, Done Quick! tool that gave us nearly a decade of fantastically creative art bots (until Twitter revoked large-scale API access in 2023). And with the touch of a button, you can share that game online.

Right now, Downpour games are bare-bones — only photos, no movies or GIFs — and delightfully quick to put together. As with Cheap Bots, Buckenham is taking a “cost more to build, but cost less to run” approach.

When it launches on March 6th, Downpour will be free on iOS and Android with a small $4.99 / month subscription tier for extra features. (The aim is for these subscriptions to fully fund the app.) “I want this to be a thing that people can use and that sticks around, and it feels like there’s a better chance of that happening if it’s just me,” they say.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

TheVerge.com
The Verge is an ambitious multimedia effort founded in 2011 to examine how technology will change life in the future for a massive mainstream audience. Our original editorial insight was that technology had migrated from the far fringes of the culture to the absolute center as mobile technology created a new generation of digital consumers. Now, we live in a dazzling world of screens that has ushered in revolutions in media, transportation, and science. The future is arriving faster than ever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR