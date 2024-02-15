Downpour Is A New App That Turns Your Photos Into Games

In the past, when the Lunar New Year rolled around, I would occasionally make a rude bingo card to ease the generational friction created by many disparate relatives suddenly spending too much time together. I didn’t share the bingo cards with everyone, but they were a small, silly way to let off steam and commiserate with like-minded victims enduring hours-long reunion dinners and polite family visits with very difficult people.

This year, I was armed with something far superior: I made a (fictional) choose-your-own-adventure game in Downpour called Dragon Me To Hell that involved communing with my grandmother’s late dog, possibly committing a small crime, and escaping to our freedom.

Downpour is a new app that lets you stitch together pictures on your phone to create simple interactive games with no programming or game design experience whatsoever. It’s the brainchild of V Buckenham, an indie game veteran known for creating the Cheap Bots, Done Quick! tool that gave us nearly a decade of fantastically creative art bots (until Twitter revoked large-scale API access in 2023). And with the touch of a button, you can share that game online.

Right now, Downpour games are bare-bones — only photos, no movies or GIFs — and delightfully quick to put together. As with Cheap Bots, Buckenham is taking a “cost more to build, but cost less to run” approach. When it launches on March 6th, Downpour will be free on iOS and Android with a small $4.99 / month subscription tier for extra features. (The aim is for these subscriptions to fully fund the app.) “I want this to be a thing that people can use and that sticks around, and it feels like there’s a better chance of that happening if it’s just me,” they say.

