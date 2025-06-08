DOGE Is on a Recruiting Spree

and

The relationship between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump may have publicly erupted this week, but the billionaire’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is currently on a recruiting spree, WIRED has learned.

DOGE appears to be reaching out specifically to technologists who have previously worked for the government, even some of those who left as part of the administration’s campaign to drastically shrink the federal workforce, according to two sources who spoke to WIRED on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy. One candidate was told that even though they recently left the government under the Deferred Resignation Program (DRP), they might still be eligible for a position at DOGE.

DOGE is looking to hire tech workers in development, operations, software, and product for two-year terms, a different recruit tells WIRED.

Potential recruits are being told, according to sources, that the pay range remains on the higher end of the government pay scale, between $120,000 and $195,000 per year. Applicants are, like WIRED previously reported, still being put through a multistep process that includes a screening call, a take-home technical assessment, and two follow-up interviews.

DOGE applicants are required to complete a take-home project where they create a tool to analyze federal regulations in the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations (eCFR). For the permanent USDS applicants, they’re asked to submit their code to a private file-sharing platform called Kiteworks. Applicants are asked to publicly upload their code to GitHub.

An email to candidates viewed by WIRED notes that successful applicants may end up working on projects like “leveraging AI to improve medical services for veterans,” “streamlining federal aid applications from Americans who experience natural disasters,” and “improving the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).” (WIRED previously spoke to a DOGE applicant who reported similar information.)

