Does Vitamin E Diminish Scars?

Vitamin E is the collective name for a group of fat-soluble compounds with specific antioxidant effects. Antioxidants protect cells from the effects of free radicals, which damage cells and may contribute to cardiovascular disease and cancer development. Vitamin E exists naturally in some foods, and manufacturers add it to others. Studies suggest that the richest naturally-occurring vitamin E sources are nuts, spinach, whole grains, olive oil, and sunflower oil. The vitamin is available as an oral supplement or as oil that people can apply to the skin. Learn about the best foods for vitamin E here.

What the research says Vitamin E is a popular treatment for burns and scars. However, studies looking at whether or not the topical application of vitamin E helps with scars have yielded disappointing results. An older study from 1999 looking at vitamin E’s effect on scarring found that almost one-third of participants had allergic reactions to the vitamin. In total, 90% reported either an allergic reaction or that the vitamin did not affect their scarring. However, the vitamin may benefit other skin conditions. For example, one 2015 study suggested that vitamin E may improve symptoms and quality of life for people with atopic dermatitis, or eczema. A 2016 review says that more research is required to investigate whether there is any value in using vitamin E to manage scar healing. At present, there is not enough evidence to recommend using vitamin E to diminish scars.

Using vitamin E for scars

Based on the available evidence, it would seem that vitamin E does not reduce the appearance of scarring. However, moisturizing the skin can help prevent scars from forming during wound healing, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). As long as a person is not allergic to vitamin E, they can use a moisturizer that contains this ingredient. However, it is unclear if moisturizers containing vitamin E would offer special benefits. Anyone interested in using topical vitamin E oil or taking vitamin E supplements should speak to a healthcare provider before trying. Learn more about vitamin E oil here. Effective techniques for scar healing

How long do scars take to fade?

While most scars fade over time, many are permanent. How long it takes for a scar to fade can depend on the initial injury’s size and depth. According to the NHS, fine-line scars from injuries such as cuts or surgical incisions can take up to 2 years to flatten and fade. Hypertrophic scars may continue to thicken for 6 months before fading over the next few years. An older 2008 study looked at scar redness in 103 volunteers. The researchers found that it took 7 months, on average, for the redness to fade. In people with darker skin tones, scars may be red, violet, or dark brown. Summary