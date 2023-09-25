Dim Sung King in Fort Myers: One of Southwest Florida’s Best Kept Secrets

Dim Sum King (DSK)

Dim Sum King Fort Myers

Dim Sum King is a new restaurant in Fort Myers serving dim sum and Cantonese dishes. It is located in Gulf Coast Town Center, an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers. They have been open since January of 2023.

What is dim sum, you may ask? As far back as 900 CE, travelers and traders in the Southern China city of Canton were served small plates to accompany their tea ordered at tea houses there. Modern dim sum has morphed into a fusion of Cantonese, and other regional Chinese in addition to international cuisines.

The owner of DSK was a dim sum chef in Guangdong (Canton) province for 20 years. There is another DSK location in Bradenton, in addition to four other Florida restaurants branded as Yummy House Bistro.

One thing I really liked after being seated at DSK was their menu, for a couple of reasons.

Dim sum menu

First, the menu items are pictured for those somewhat unfamiliar with dim sum. Additionally, the menu is laminated with plastic, allowing patrons to check off their dining choices with a dry-erase marker before handing it to the server.

I don’t know why, but checking off menu items really got my dining companions and me ready to eat and share (for the most part) what we ordered.

Please keep in mind the following menu items were highlights from two or three visits.

The first thing ordered was Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce, a classic dim sum dish.