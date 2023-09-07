Home Consumer Dictionary.Com Adds A Bunch Of AI-Related Words

Dictionary.Com Adds A Bunch Of AI-Related Words

By
TheVerge.com
-
By Emilia David

In another sign generative AI has pierced through mass consciousness, Dictionary.com has added generative AI, GPT, and LLM to its list of words.

It also expanded the definition of hallucinate in the context of generative AI, where it means to produce false information contrary to the intent of the user and present the information as if it were true.

The site, which also runs Thesaurus.com (aka my best writing friend), announced 566 new entries and 348 new definitions for the fall of 2023 “as the dictionary works to keep pace with the ever-changing English language.”

Other new words or expanded definitions include nepo baby (a celebrity with a famous parent), jawn (something or someone that doesn’t need a specific word), biohacking (strategic biological experimentation especially on one’s self), algo (computer algorithm), and information pollution (the introduction of falsehood, irrelevance, bias, and sensationalism into a source of information, resulting in the dilution of essential facts).

