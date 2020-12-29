Dental Care for Dogs: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Does your dog wake up every morning, head to the bathroom and reach for their toothbrush straight away? Well then, you need to shoot that video and upload it on YouTube right now. This might be your best shot at becoming a YouTube celebrity.

But for most dog parents, this is only a distant dream. While dogs aren’t as prone to dental cavities, it’s still important to take care of their teeth. And unless your dog learns to brush their own teeth, you’re responsible for maintaining their dental hygiene.

Doggie Dental Hygiene: Why is It Important?

Many people believe that dogs generally have cleaner mouths compared to humans and therefore, don’t need a dental cleaning. In reality, however, dogs are just as likely to get plaque and tartar buildup and even bad breath.

Dogs can suffer from a wide array of dental disorders, such as:

Halitosis

Periodontal disease

Gingivitis

Proliferating gum disease

Tooth infection

Most of these disorders are caused by bacteria from food that accumulates in the dog’s mouth. Apart from plaque buildup and bad breath, this could cause decay and loss of teeth. In such cases, you’ll likely have to take your dog for a dental extraction, which is both painful and expensive.

In severe cases, bacteria present in the teeth and gums can enter a dog’s bloodstream, thus affecting vital organs, such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. It can even have life-threatening consequences. Also, your dog could develop benign cysts and malignant tumors in the mouth.

That’s why it is important to pay attention to your dog’s dental hygiene. In this blog, we’ve highlighted a few effective tips to help you maintain your dog’s dental health. Let’s take a look.

1. Brush Your Dog’s Teeth

Brushing your dog’s teeth is easier said than done. Depending on your dog’s age, they might be particularly averse to the idea of tooth brushing. To begin with, make sure you establish a tooth brushing routine while your dog still a pup. Next, you need to choose a specialized canine toothbrush.

No. A regular human toothbrush doesn’t fit the bill. You need a specially-designed double-headed brush with bristles angled at 45 degrees. It ensures that the brush can access and clean part of the mouth below the gumline.

If your dog gets aggressive or agitated during teeth cleaning, it’s recommended that you start slow and gradually increase the brushing time. Also, you can reward them with a few encouraging words or treats afterward to reinforce a positive outlook towards the routine.

2. Stop Using Your Usual Toothpaste

Most mouthwashes and toothpaste made for human use contain fluoride, which could poison your dog. That’s why it is recommended that you only use toothpaste and mouthwashes that’s been formulated for dogs, such as the ones you can find on PetCareRx.com.

Mouthwashes come in particularly handy if you have an aggressive and unruly dog. Just mix a small amount of the liquid in your dog’s drinking water to take care of harmful bacteria and plaque formation.

3. Use Dog Dental Treats & Chews

Most dental treats and chews contain ingredients that kill bacteria and reduce plaque buildup. They’re also formulated to keep your dog’s breath fresh and promote oral health. Chews made from natural substances, such as meat or bones, also contain enzymes that promote dental health.

Online stores such as PetCareRx offer a diverse array of dental treats in various flavors, shapes, sizes. Make sure you try a few different flavors to find out what appeals the most to your dog.

4. Take Your Dog for a Dental Cleaning

If your dog doesn’t let you brush their teeth at home, regular dental cleanups are a must. Even if you frequently brush their teeth, it’s important to schedule a routine cleanup with your vet.

Apart from removing plaque and tartar buildup, the vet will also typically clean the gum line and polish their teeth. Plus, it can be useful in identifying underlying oral infections or cysts.

5. Watch Out for Signs of Infection

Does your dog have bad breath despite regular teeth brushing? Are their gums red and swollen? Do you see a hint of blood in their gums or teeth? Have you noticed any recent changes in your dog’s chewing and eating habits?

If your dog exhibits any of the above symptoms, it could indicate underlying gum or dental disease. Other signs of dental infection include:

Excessive drooling

Discolored or crooked teeth

Growths inside the mouth

Excessive pawing at the mouth

Make sure you take your for a thorough dental exam to identify the root cause and discuss the course of treatment with your vet.