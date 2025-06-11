David Hogg To Depart As DNC Vice Chair After Months Of Turmoil

David Hogg will step down from his role as Democratic National Committee vice chair, capping months of party infighting and turmoil centering on the Gen Z activist’s pledge to involve himself in primaries and back challengers against some incumbents. Hogg has decided not to run to retain his position after the conclusion Wednesday of a DNC-wide vote that could have led to his forced ouster. Last month a DNC panel found that Hogg and Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta were not properly elected earlier this year because their election ran afoul of gender-diversity rules. “It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair — and it’s okay to have disagreements. What isn’t okay is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on,” Hogg said in a statement Wednesday night. “I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters.” In a 294-99 vote that concluded Wednesday, DNC members agreed to move forward with redoing the contest earlier this year that elected Hogg and another Democrat, Malcolm Kenyatta, as vice chairs. The DNC will now vote from Thursday through Saturday — and then Sunday through Tuesday — to fill the two slots. Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



