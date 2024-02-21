Could Wearing High Heels Be Good For You?

But contrary to widespread beliefs about heels, these changes weren’t problematic, the researchers found. Instead, the men and women who had worn the heels the most frequently became better, more efficient walkers — not only in heels but also in flats.

Anyone who’s ever wobbled around awkwardly in high heels may be surprised by the findings of a much-discussed biomechanics study of the footwear. In the study, young women and men who donned customized high heels for several months soon began walking differently.

The results raise the unexpected possibility that high heels might serve “as a training tool” for people with mobility issues or for healthy women and men, including possibly athletes, who just wish to be able to move faster and with more ease, said Owen N. Beck, an assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Texas at Austin, who led the study.

But there also could be downsides to slipping into and out of stilettos.

Near the start of the movie “Barbie,” before the titular character’s existential crisis, she kicks off a pair of high-heeled slippers and keeps gliding right along en pointe, her feet still in the same flexed, tippy-toed position as before. The film was making a cultural point (and an excellent visual joke).

But the image also may have had some slight physiological validity, studies suggest. Although past research into the effects of wearing high heels on legs and feet has been limited, it’s generally shown that wearing heels regularly for months or years significantly alters how people walk, with or without heels.