Coronavirus: Cruises, Refunds, Cancellations & Credit Cards

With any number of Coronavirus stories posting all over the internet, here are two articles by Bankrate.com.

SouthFloridaReporter wants to keep you up to date on the Coronavirus. We have found some relevant articles and we are only posting the first few paragraphs of each story, with links to the complete article.

The first article is about any upcoming cruise you may have planned and prepaid.

The CDC and State Department have issued “ship travel guidelines.” Needless to say, the travel and cruise industry are furious for being singled out. Bankrate advises you on the latest guidelines to get a refund etc.

The second article concerns your credit cards. Some of the credit card companies are ready to offer assistance, should you be forced out of work, suffer a loss of income for a business or any other financial hardships caused by Coronavirus.

1. Here’s what you need to know about cruise refunds and cancellations

In the wake of multiple outbreaks of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on cruise ships, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department issued new guidance for Americans who plan to travel via ship this spring.

On Monday, March 9th, the CDC updated its ship travel guidance recommending that Americans (particularly those above 70 years of age or with pre-existing conditions) avoid all cruise ship travel stating “cruise ship passengers are at an increased risk of the person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19”.

In line with the updated CDC guidelines, the State Department also issued a warning for Americans to avoid travel by cruise and stated, “while the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ships passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an options for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.”

2. Credit card issuers offer customer assistance in response to coronavirus

As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to incite global economic fears and threaten public health, credit card issuers are beginning to roll out assistance programs for cardholders who may be financially affected by the outbreak.

Credit card issuers and networks are seeing the impact from the virus, too. Already, Visa and Mastercard have made cuts to their revenue outlooks in response to decreased spending, especially on travel.

And as more cardholders’ wallets across the country are affected, whether by a decline in business, reduced work schedules or other limitations to income, banks are responding by implementing assistance programs.