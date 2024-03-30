Home Weather Cool Morning, Then Good Sun

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features an unseasonably cool start, followed by a nice mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and plenty of sun along the Gulf Coast.  Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Easter Sunday morning will be on the cool side, with lows in the low to mid-60s.  The day will be sunny and dry.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature a milder start, with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and mostly in the low 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and some showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

