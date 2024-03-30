Cool Morning, Then Good Sun

Saturday features an unseasonably cool start, followed by a nice mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and plenty of sun along the Gulf Coast. Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Easter Sunday morning will be on the cool side, with lows in the low to mid-60s. The day will be sunny and dry. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature a milder start, with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and mostly in the low 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and some showers and storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.