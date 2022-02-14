Home Weather Cool Day But Warm Hearts Around Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Valentine’s Day features a chilly morning and cooler than normal daytime temperatures, even with lots of sun.  A brisk and gusty breeze will lead to an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the low 50s to low 60s.  The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Monday and for the next few days.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of showers and a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be breezy with plenty of sun and fewer clouds than we’ve seen lately.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and passing showers in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

