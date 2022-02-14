Cool Day But Warm Hearts Around Florida Monday

Valentine’s Day features a chilly morning and cooler than normal daytime temperatures, even with lots of sun. A brisk and gusty breeze will lead to an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Monday and for the next few days. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of showers and a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be breezy with plenty of sun and fewer clouds than we’ve seen lately. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and passing showers in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.