Consumers Are Cutting Back On Holiday Gift Buying Amid Higher Inflation (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

Inflation is weighing heavily on the holidays this year.

Roughly half of shoppers will buy fewer things due to higher prices, and more than one-third said they will rely on coupons to cut down on the cost, according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 adults by RetailMeNot.

Though the study found many consumers are also eager to get an early start on seasonal shopping , that surge is largely driven by concerns about affordability and money-saving strategies, other reports show.

“Inflation is, by far, the biggest issue for households this year,” said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo and author of its 2022 holiday sales report.

Household finances have taken a hit with a lower savings rate and declining real wages, which could slow holiday sales, Quinlan said.

“The bottom line is, with inflation remaining a headache, dollars aren’t stretching as far, and most consumers will still be looking for bargains,” Quinlan said.