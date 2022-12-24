Cold Temperatures For Florida Christmas Day

Christmas Day is off to a cold start, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s — but it will feel even colder, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower near the Atlantic coast, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches. There’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the chilly mid-50s.

The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Miami decided to have a little fun discovering several of our Christmas Day records!

Monday will bring another cold morning with lows in the 40s, so dress warmly if you’re planning on early bargain hunting at the local mall. The day will again be on the cloudy side, and the east coast metro area could see a quick shower as a slow warming trend begins. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a chilly start, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Then we’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and possibly a stray shower in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy a mostly sunny day. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be more like typical late December weather in South Florida, with plenty of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.