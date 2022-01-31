Cold Morning But A Warmer Afternoon For Florida Monday

Monday morning will see lows in the 40s, and a freeze watch is in effect for the interior. But good sun and a few clouds will lead to a warmup as the day progresses. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Collier counties. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.



LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring morning lows in the much more seasonable 50s. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy with lots of sun and some clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be nar 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and a shower or two in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.