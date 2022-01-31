Home Weather Cold Morning But A Warmer Afternoon For Florida Monday

Cold Morning But A Warmer Afternoon For Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday morning will see lows in the 40s, and a freeze watch is in effect for the interior.  But good sun and a few clouds will lead to a warmup as the day progresses.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Collier counties.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring morning lows in the much more seasonable 50s.  The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy with lots of sun and some clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with a brisk and gusty ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be nar 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and a shower or two in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here