Cold Front Moving In, Still Watching the Tropics

Sunday features mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze as the first cold front of the season moves into South Florida. The East Coast metro area will see a few lingering showers. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Sunday will peak in the upper 80s.

Monday will start with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The day will be mostly sunny with a cool and gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature a cool morning with lows near 60 degrees. We’ll see lots of sun and just a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will only make it into the upper 70s

Wednesday morning will be cool again, with lows in the low to mid-60s. The day will be sunny with an ocean breeze that will be quite gusty near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers in spots, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Sean weakened into a depression on Saturday. Since it’s moving into an area of drier air, it’s expected to become a remnant low on Sunday and dissipate by late Monday.

Elsewhere, we continue to watch the wave in the eastern Atlantic. This wave has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm (the next name is Tammy) in a couple of days as it moves westward or west-northwestward in the direction of the Lesser Antilles.