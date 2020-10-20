Cloudy And Breezy With Showers; Watching The Tropics

Tuesday features lots of clouds on a brisk breeze. Look for early morning showers near the east coast and a mix of showers and storms throughout South Florida during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening, and minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas there at high tide. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on the breeze. Showers and storms will move through during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will start with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Look for showers and storms in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature good sun, a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area, and some afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies and some showers at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Epsilon, which is about 765 miles southeast of Bermuda. At 5 am Tuesday, Epsilon was located near 26.5 North, 54.7 West, and was moving east-northeast at 3 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour. Epsilon is expected to pass near Bermuda as a hurricane on Thursday.

In the western Caribbean, the low predicted by the computer models has formed. It has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression during the next few days as it moves in the general direction of the Yucatan. Whether it develops or not, it is forecast to bring heavy rain to portions of western Cuba as well as the Yucatan. As we always do at this time of year, we’ll keep an eye on anything in that part of the world.