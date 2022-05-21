Clouds With Some Showers And Storms Saturday

Saturday features lots of clouds and some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches this weekend until midweek. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right along the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds and a bit of sun and some afternoon showers and storms, especially near the Gulf coast and in the interior. The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon, especially near the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature sun and clouds with those afternoon showers and storms again, especially in the western portions of South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for some sun, plenty of clouds, and mainly afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.