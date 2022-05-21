Home Weather Clouds With Some Showers And Storms Saturday

Clouds With Some Showers And Storms Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Saturday features lots of clouds and some afternoon showers and storms in spots.  Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches this weekend until midweek.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right along the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds and a bit of sun and some afternoon showers and storms, especially near the Gulf coast and in the interior.  The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon, especially near the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature sun and clouds with those afternoon showers and storms again, especially in the western portions of South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for some sun, plenty of clouds, and mainly afternoon showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

