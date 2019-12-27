Home Weather Clouds and Showers Friday

Clouds and Showers Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After some overnight showers, Friday features plenty of clouds, some sun, and passing showers on a gusty breeze (especially in the east coast metro area).  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches on Friday through at least Saturday evening.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will bring more sun, a few clouds, and mostly east coast showers on a brisk breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will close out 2019 with sun, clouds, and highs near 80 degrees.  New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry but rather cloudy, with temperatures in the 60s around midnight.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

