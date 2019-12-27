Clouds and Showers Friday

After some overnight showers, Friday features plenty of clouds, some sun, and passing showers on a gusty breeze (especially in the east coast metro area). A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches on Friday through at least Saturday evening. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will bring more sun, a few clouds, and mostly east coast showers on a brisk breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will close out 2019 with sun, clouds, and highs near 80 degrees. New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry but rather cloudy, with temperatures in the 60s around midnight.