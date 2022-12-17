Clouds and Showers for Florida on Saturday

Saturday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers during the day. Showers will linger in the evening and through the overnight hours. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast and at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring clouds, showers, and some sun to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a cool start, with lows in the mid-50s to the low-60s. The day will see more clouds than sun. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be on the cloudy side again. Showers will move through on an ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, some sun, and periods of showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.