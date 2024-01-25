Chipotle Wants To Hire 19,000 Workers For Busy Spring Season, Will Offer New Financial Perks

By Amelia Lucas

Chipotle Mexican Grill hopes to recruit 19,000 new employees to make its burritos and bowls this spring, the company said Wednesday.

The company’s hiring target suggests it’s expecting an even busier spring than usual, despite another round of menu price hikes in October. The chain’s recruitment goal is about 27% higher than a year ago, when it sought 15,000 new workers for its so-called burrito season in March through May.

For Chipotle, having enough workers becomes even more important during its busy period. The chain needs plenty of employees to meet higher demand. The spring weather lures back Chipotle customers who stayed away during the winter months, but the chain’s concentration in college towns means sales usually slow in the summer.

Chipotle has more than 110,00 workers currently.