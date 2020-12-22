Sunny And Cooler Today

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a cool ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the seasonable upper 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy. Look for some afternoon showers in advance of a strong cold front. Christmas Eve will be breezy with some showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for temperatures to drop quickly during the evening and overnight hours.

Christmas morning will be quite cool, with lows in the low to mid-50s. While the day will be sunny, a gusty breeze will make it feel cold. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the 40s. Even with lots of sun, don’t look for much of a warmup. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid-60s.