Chilly, Breezy Saturday In Florida

After a cold start with lows in the 40s, Saturday in South Florida will be breezy and chilly, despite sunny skies. Dangerous rip currents will still be a threat on Saturday, especially at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday morning lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Then we’ll warm up a bit as plenty of sun combines with a gentle ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a building breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

On Tuesday, look for lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast includes lots of sun, a few east coast clouds, and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.