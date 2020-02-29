Home Weather Chilly, Breezy Saturday In Florida

Chilly, Breezy Saturday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After a cold start with lows in the 40s, Saturday in South Florida will be breezy and chilly, despite sunny skies.  Dangerous rip currents will still be a threat on Saturday, especially at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be near 70 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday morning lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.  Then we’ll warm up a bit as plenty of sun combines with a gentle ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a building breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

On Tuesday, look for lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast includes lots of sun, a few east coast clouds, and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR