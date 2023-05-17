Chewing Properly May Help Lower Blood Sugar In People With Type 2 Diabetes

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Hannah Flynn

A new study explores for the first time an association between difficulty chewing and blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

People with type 2 diabetes who can chew their food normally have lower blood glucose levels than those whose chewing is impaired due to lost or broken, damaged teeth.

The study analyzed data from 94 people with type 2 diabetes who were patients at a clinic in Istanbul, Turkey. Individuals were assigned to one of two groups.

The first group consisted of people who could chew properly. They had acceptable “occlusal function,” meaning that they had enough teeth to chew properly and that their upper and lower teeth successfully met during chewing.

In the second group were people who could not chew well because they were missing too many teeth to do so.

To assess the participants’ average blood sugar levels, the researchers measured their levels of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c). HbA1c reflects a person’s average blood glucose over the past 2–3 months.

The study found that the second group’s HbA1c levels were 2% higher than those who could chew effectively.

The HbA1c level for those who had no chewing issues was 7.48. The same figure was 9.42 for those with difficulties chewing.

The study is published in PLOS One.