Check Your iPhone Now—These Models Will No Longer Get Updates

By Kate O’Flaherty

Apple has issued a new warning that means you need to check your iPhone now. The iPhone maker has just announced which of its devices are obsolete via a document on its support page.

When an iPhone becomes obsolete, it means Apple will no longer support it. This means you can’t get it repaired and it rarely receives iOS security updates—if ever. This is a big deal as if your iPhone doesn’t receive updates, there is no way of keeping it secure. In the worst-case scenario, that means attackers can use unpatched vulnerabilities in the iOS operating system to take control of your iPhone.

Even in the best-case scenario, your iPhone will stop working optimally, slowing down further and becoming buggy, and there is no way of getting it repaired by Apple.

Apple Updates Obsolete iPhones List

In these tough economic times, it’s not ideal, but you must use an iPhone that is supported by Apple. Here are the devices no longer supported by the iPhone maker:

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6 Plus

Apple Updates “Vintage” iPhones List

Meanwhile, here are the “vintage” iPhones worldwide, so-called because they are partially supported, meaning they occasionally receive security iOS upgrades for major holes and can be repaired, but parts are harder to come by.

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s (32GB)

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)

iPhone SE

iPhone 8 Red

iPhone 8 Plus Red

