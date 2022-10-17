Home Weather Change Is On The Way

Change Is On The Way

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Tuesday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms as a cold front approaches South Florida.  Some storms will linger into the evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.
Wednesday will bring cooler air, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers as the first real front of the season moves in.  Wednesday‘s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday will feature a cool morning, with lows in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.  Look for partly sunny skies and lingering showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds.  Thursday‘s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
Friday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds, but the east coast metro area could see an afternoon storm in spots.  Friday‘s highs will be in the low 80s.
Saturday‘s forecast calls for lots of sun much of the day, but the east coast metro area could see a stray afternoon shower.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s.
The tropical Atlantic is quiet now.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

