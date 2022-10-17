Change Is On The Way

Tuesday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms as a cold front approaches South Florida. Some storms will linger into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring cooler air, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers as the first real front of the season moves in. Wednesday ‘s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a cool morning, with lows in the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Look for partly sunny skies and lingering showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds. Thursday ‘s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.