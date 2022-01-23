Chad Van Horn Named to Board of Directors of Legal Aid Service of Broward and the American Board of Certification

Chad Van Horn, Esq., founding partner attorney at Van Horn Law Group, P.A. was recently named to the board of directors of Legal Aid Service of Broward County and the American Board of Certification.

“It’s an honor to have been selected to the board of these reputable organizations,” said Van Horn. “I look forward to offering my time, talent and resources to further the mission of both Legal Aid Service and the American Board of Certification, as I believe in the missions of both organizations.”

Van Horn has been a long-time supporter of the Legal Aid Service of Broward County, which provides high-quality, free, civil legal advice, representation, and education to the disadvantaged of Broward County. Van Horn and his team have handled more than 160 pro bono cases for the organization and have sponsored multiple events and programs on an ongoing basis.

Van Horn joins many of the nation’s preeminent lawyers in the fields of bankruptcy and creditors’ rights law as a new board member of the American Board of Certification. The non-profit organization, committed to providing progressive and responsible leadership in the field of legal specialization, provides certification programs sponsored by the by American Bankruptcy Institute and Commercial Law League of America. Van Horn holds ABC certifications both in consumer and business bankruptcy.

These board appointments reflect Van Horn’s commitment to his community and profession. As such, Van Horn’s firm was named Law Firm of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward County in 2021, and Van Horn received a Florida Legal Awards On the Rise award from the Daily Business Review.

In 2020, he received The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award from Legal Aid Services of Broward County, an Up & Comer Award from South Florida Business & Wealth, the National Philanthropy Day Individual Hero Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Legacy Builder Award from Legacy Lives Here, Inc.

Van Horn Law Group, one of the top five largest bankruptcy law firms in Florida and the largest in Broward County based on cases filed in the past 12 months (Pacer.gov), practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief and consumer law.

The firm ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in West Palm Beach, Miami Lakes, Doral, North Miami and Miramar, the firm offers a free initial consultation and a zero-down policy to begin the process of debt relief.

For more information, visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.