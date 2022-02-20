CBD For The Elderly: What To Know

As we age, it’s all too easy to start feeling less than great, with aches and pains being just the beginning of it. If you’re looking to boost your quality of life as you get older, look no further than CBD oil. There are several benefits to using CBD in the golden years, from reducing joint pain to boosting mood and sleep patterns — so much more than just some new fad supplement!

The Benefits of CBD for Seniors

In recent years, cannabis has gained popularity as a natural alternative for seniors looking to improve their quality of life and well-being. If you’re considering using CBD oil for its health benefits, there are plenty of reasons why it could be worth your while. For instance, many people who take CBD oil say that it helps them sleep better at night. Others report that they experience less pain or discomfort throughout their day-to-day lives when they use it regularly.

CBD works within the body to ease inflammation, which is often the underlying cause of daily aches and pains. It can also help alleviate feelings of anxiety and depression. Many seniors have found success with CBD, but what else should you know about using it?

Proper CBD Dosage

CBD is a powerful substance that can provide positive effects on many levels. Unfortunately, when you’re just starting out, it can be tough to gauge what’s right for you. It’s important to note that some CBD products contain THC, although in tiny amounts. If you’re looking for CBD with no TCH in it, consider looking for CBD made from hemp. One of the most daunting parts of trying CBD for the first time is figuring out an appropriate dose to take. This process requires a lot of trial and error, as taking too much or too little CBD won’t produce the results you want. Unlike CBD oils and tinctures, gummies are pre-dosed, which eliminates the need to do all sorts of math and measuring.

We recommend approaching with caution if you’re already taking other medications for chronic pain as there are potential interactions between these drugs. The same goes for anyone taking medication regularly; make sure your doctor knows about your intention of trying CBD products.

CBD Safety and Side Effects

CBD is an active ingredient in cannabis, but it’s not psychoactive like THC. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, CBD is often used to help treat a variety of symptoms such as arthritis and other forms of pain, anxiety and depression. CBD oil side effects range from a dry mouth and drowsiness to low blood pressure and muscle relaxant effects.

Although rare, some people have reported experiencing allergic reactions when using CBD products. If you have questions about how best to incorporate CBD into your elderly care regimen, talk with your doctor or local caregiver before making any changes.

What’s the Best Type of Product to Use?

It is important to choose a CBD product that contains only pure, high-quality CBD. Best products will also be labeled as organic and non-GMO. Most high-quality CBD oils are made from industrial hemp, which contains less than 0.3% THC by volume. The best CBD oil can be flavored or unflavored. Additionally, best products should not contain pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.

If you are purchasing CBD online, look for a brand that provides third-party lab results. These lab reports should confirm that the product does not contain harmful chemicals and is free of contaminants like heavy metals. Results are typically available on their website once they have been received. New users may want to consider buying small quantities of CBD first to determine if they react well before investing in a larger amount.

If you’re ready to give CBD a try, be sure to take the time to research your options thoroughly.

Verma Farms is proud to offer pure, premium CBD products, including gummies, oils, and more. All of their products undergo independent third-party lab testing to ensure safety and quality for people of all ages.