Carmakers Use Stealth Price Hikes to Cope With Trump’s Tariffs

Car buyers racing to get ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariffs face an uncomfortable truth — the trade war is already boosting US auto prices, often in ways nearly invisible to consumers.

The sticker price on a particular make and model may not have changed, at least not yet. But automakers have been quietly cutting rebates and limiting cheap financing deals, adding hundreds of dollars to buyers’ monthly payments even as the companies say they’re holding the line on pricing. Several have boosted delivery charges — a fee everyone must pay when buying a new vehicle — by $40 to $400 dollars, according to automotive researcher Edmunds.com Inc.

Some dealers, meanwhile, have decided to charge more for the cars already on their lots, knowing it will cost more to replace them.

These stealth increases could help automakers cope with Trump’s 25% levies on imported vehicles without risking his wrath, particularly once cars that landed in American ports after the tariffs were imposed finally start reaching showrooms this month. They’d all like to avoid the social-media fury he unleashed on Walmart Inc. after the retail giant said the trade war had forced it to raise prices.

But the auto industry’s subtle price hikes are already having an effect. The average sale price for a new car jumped 2.5% in April, the steepest monthly increase in five years, according to the Kelley Blue Book car buying guide. The average reached $48,699, almost a record. Incentives, which once knocked 10% off the price, fell to 6.7%. Zero-percent financing deals — a key come-on in this age of high interest rates — dropped in April to their lowest rate since 2019, according to researcher Cox Automotive. And at some point, car buyers may balk.

