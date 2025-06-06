Facebook Twitter
Cards In Deck: Trump Keeps Stack Of Orders Ready To Play As Needed

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on May 23. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By Natalie Allison, Emily Davies and Michael Birnbaum

Months before President Donald Trump issued a travel ban on individuals from more than a dozen countries, his team of lawyers and advisers had already started crafting the ban, a process that was underway before he stepped back into the Oval Office in January.

Trump announced the proclamation Wednesday night, three days after an Egyptian man with an expired tourist visa was charged with attacking pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado. Trump said the crime “underscores the danger posed to our country by foreign nationals not properly vetted.”

“We don’t want ’em,” Trump said in a video announcing the ban.

But a White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that Wednesday night’s proclamation “was not a direct response to” the Colorado attack. Trump was always going to implement a travel ban, his advisers say.

The announcement was the latest example of how the Trump administration has dipped into its large reserve of proclamations and executive orders — many of which have been long in the making — to drive its chosen narrative, push the president’s priorities and sometimes change the subject when news coverage focuses on topics that Trump officials prefer to downplay.


