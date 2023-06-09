Can’t Shake Those Showers And Storms

Friday features clouds and showers in the morning, with storms developing in the afternoon. Localized flooding is possible in spots. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will top out in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but a few storms will return in the afternoon hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right along the coasts and in the Keys, but temperatures will reach the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast and the Keys will see a sunny morning with a storm or two in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see sun, clouds, and some showers and storms. Look for early storms and afternoon showers in eastern portions of South Florida, while western sections of our area will see a few showers in the morning and some afternoon storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for the typical June mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.