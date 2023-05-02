Can Doctors And Insurers Withhold Medical Care On Religious And/Or Moral Grounds?

“Absolutely 100% not,” Rudman said when asked on the floor.

The bill defines “conscience-based objection” as an objection based on a “sincerely held religious, moral, or ethical belief.” And it says that that a health care provider “may not be discriminated against or suffer adverse action” because they declined to participate in or pay for a health care procedure.

Democrats were most provoked by language in the bill that would give health care companies civil immunity for declining to participate in a healthcare service on the basis of a conscience-based objection.

Broward County Democrat Robin Bartleman said it was “hypocritical” for the GOP-controlled House to open the door for health care companies to deny coverage based on their conscience-based objections when the same chamber passed legislation earlier this session punishing banking and lending institutions for integrating ESG (environmental, social and governance) elements in their investments.

“If we’re going to argue for four hours in this chamber that financial institutions couldn’t insert their beliefs in that, why are you allowing this bill to pass and give insurance companies the ability to reject services for people?” she asked. “When did an insurance company get a conscience? When?”

Bartleman went on to say that insurance companies are “constantly” denying coverage to Floridians. “You have opened a very dangerous door with this bill, and people are going to be denied services and access to health care.”

To address the issue, Bartleman then offered an amendment that would have removed any reference to “health payor” or “health care provider.” It was voted down, as were nine other Democratic-sponsored amendments.

The Senate version of the bill was approved on a party-line vote last Friday, 28-11. The House will vote on the measure on Tuesday.