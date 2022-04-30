Can Coffee Cause Cancer?

Medically reviewed by Jerlyn Jones, MS MPA RDN LD CLT, Nutrition — Written by Claire Sissons
Coffee is a hugely popular drink. However, many people are concerned that it may cause cancer. Others claim that drinking coffee offers health benefits and may even prevent cancer. So, what does the evidence say?
Cancer is a complex disease, and it is not always easy to determine its cause. Researchers have investigated many different substances to find out if they increase a person’s risk of cancer. Substances that can cause cancer are known as carcinogens.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reviewed more than 1,000 studies on humans and animals and did not find adequate evidence to indicate that coffee is a carcinogen.
However, more research into the link between coffee and cancer is necessary. A 2017 study found that drinking coffee may, in fact, lower the risk of developing specific forms of cancer. A study published in 2020 showed an inverse association between coffee intake and the risk of liver and endometrial cancer.
Although older studies did sometimes find a link between drinking coffee and developing cancer, the cause was often smoking rather than coffee. People who smoke also tend to drink coffee.
Acrylamide and speculation
Roasted coffee beans contain a substance called acrylamide, which is a byproduct of the roasting process.
The IARC classifies acrylamide as a Group 2A probable carcinogen. This means that there is substantial evidence suggesting that acrylamide can cause cancer in animals. However, more research is necessary to determine if it also increases the risk of cancer in people.
Coffee does not contain acrylamide unless it has come from roasted coffee beans. People who are concerned about acrylamide can choose an alternative type of coffee.
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), acrylamide also occurs in:
- cigarette smoke
- industrial processes, such as making plastic, paper, and dyes
- starchy foods that need cooking at a high temperature, for example, fries and potato chips
The American Cancer Society (ACS) states that acrylamide is also present in caulk, food packaging, and some adhesives.
People can limit their exposure to acrylamide by being aware of cooking methods and not smoking. They can roast or bake potatoes instead of frying them and toast bread until it is light rather than dark brown.
There is also a link between drinking very hot liquids and cancer of the esophagus, or food pipe. Therefore, it is best to allow coffee to cool slightly before drinking it, particularly if it does not contain milk. A 2019 study recommended that optimum safe temperatures for drinking hot beverages are between 130–160 °F.
What are the risks?
Most cancers occur due to a combination of factors, including people’s genes, environment, and lifestyle.
Some key risk factors for cancer include:
- smoking
- having more weight
- having an unhealthy diet
- drinking alcohol
- certain existing health conditions, such as human papillomavirus (HPV)
- sun exposure
- workplace risks, such as exposure to certain chemicals and radiation
- specific inherited genes, although this is a relatively uncommon cause
These risk factors can combine to increase the likelihood of a person developing cancer. For example, someone may have an unhealthful diet and not do enough exercise.
Drinking coffee as part of a healthful lifestyle is unlikely to be a health risk. However, excessive coffee consumption can cause health problems. Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that makes the brain more alert and temporarily increases blood pressure.
People who have heart problems may choose to avoid coffee if they experience heart palpitations after drinking it. Coffee can also cause acid reflux in some people and may irritate the stomach.
Drinking coffee in the evening can disrupt sleep, and high quality sleep is essential for health. It might be beneficial to replace coffee with a decaffeinated version or a herbal tea later in the day.
Roasted coffee beans contain some acrylamide. Coffee drinkers can avoid this chemical by choosing unroasted coffee beans, although these do taste very different.
The FDA recommends that adults consume no more than 4–5 cups of coffee a day. The American Academy of Pediatrics advisesTrusted Source that children or adolescents do not consume products that contain caffeine.
Doctors generally also suggest that people who are pregnant or breastfeeding limit their caffeine consumption. However, the guidelines on this may vary and can be difficult to follow because coffee strength differs too.
People trying to limit their coffee intake may wish to seek medical advice or cut out coffee and other caffeinated products completely.
However, if a person wants to reduce the amount of coffee that they drink, they should do so slowly. Cutting down on caffeine can cause headaches.
Replacing coffee with tea, decaffeinated coffee, water, or herbal teas can reduce a person’s caffeine intake. Black teas and some herbal teas, such as green tea, do contain caffeine. However, it usually amounts to less than that of a cup of coffee.
Are there health benefits to drinking coffee?
A 2017 study reviewed a wide range of evidence and concluded that drinking moderate amounts of coffee is generally safe. According to this study, drinking coffee may also have health benefits.
The study compared people who drank no coffee with people who drank the following amounts of coffee each day:
- approximately 4–7 cups
- about 1–3 cups
- one extra cup
The researchers found that all the groups drinking coffee had a lower rate of cancer than those who did not drink any coffee. People who drank more coffee had a reduced risk of developing the following cancers:
- prostate
- endometrial
- melanoma and non-melanoma skin
- oral
- leukemia
The study did not find a strong link between coffee consumption and the following cancers:
Other benefits of drinking coffee included a lower risk of death from all causes and a lower risk of heart disease, liver disease, and Parkinson’s disease. The researchers found that drinking 3–4 cups of coffee per day was most beneficial.
The British Medical Journal issued a number of corrections in 2018. However, these corrections did not change the overall findings of the study.
A 2018 meta-analysis found that drinking coffee may reduce the risk of a person developing type 2 diabetes by 6%Trusted Source.
Coffee also contains antioxidants. These are substances that may stop or slow down cell damage. However, more research on the potential health benefits of antioxidants is necessary.
Summary
Current research suggests that coffee is unlikely to cause cancer. It may reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer. However, there is not yet enough scientific evidence to confirm this.
As part of a healthful diet, coffee is likely to be beneficial. Drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day should not pose any risks to health and may reduce the risk of certain diseases.
However, a person who is pregnant or breastfeeding should consider speaking with a doctor about limiting their caffeine consumption.