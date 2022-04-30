Can Coffee Cause Cancer?

Medically reviewed by Jerlyn Jones, MS MPA RDN LD CLT, Nutrition — Written by Claire Sissons

Coffee is a hugely popular drink. However, many people are concerned that it may cause cancer. Others claim that drinking coffee offers health benefits and may even prevent cancer. So, what does the evidence say? Cancer is a complex disease, and it is not always easy to determine its cause. Researchers have investigated many different substances to find out if they increase a person’s risk of cancer. Substances that can cause cancer are known as carcinogens. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reviewed more than 1,000 studies on humans and animals and did not find adequate evidence to indicate that coffee is a carcinogen. However, more research into the link between coffee and cancer is necessary. A 2017 study found that drinking coffee may, in fact, lower the risk of developing specific forms of cancer. A study published in 2020 showed an inverse association between coffee intake and the risk of liver and endometrial cancer. Although older studies did sometimes find a link between drinking coffee and developing cancer, the cause was often smoking rather than coffee. People who smoke also tend to drink coffee. Learn more about how to give up smoking here.

Acrylamide and speculation Roasted coffee beans contain a substance called acrylamide, which is a byproduct of the roasting process. The IARC classifies acrylamide as a Group 2A probable carcinogen. This means that there is substantial evidence suggesting that acrylamide can cause cancer in animals. However, more research is necessary to determine if it also increases the risk of cancer in people. Coffee does not contain acrylamide unless it has come from roasted coffee beans. People who are concerned about acrylamide can choose an alternative type of coffee. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), acrylamide also occurs in: cigarette smoke

industrial processes, such as making plastic, paper, and dyes

starchy foods that need cooking at a high temperature, for example, fries and potato chips The American Cancer Society (ACS) states that acrylamide is also present in caulk, food packaging, and some adhesives. People can limit their exposure to acrylamide by being aware of cooking methods and not smoking. They can roast or bake potatoes instead of frying them and toast bread until it is light rather than dark brown. There is also a link between drinking very hot liquids and cancer of the esophagus, or food pipe. Therefore, it is best to allow coffee to cool slightly before drinking it, particularly if it does not contain milk. A 2019 study recommended that optimum safe temperatures for drinking hot beverages are between 130–160 °F.

What are the risks? Most cancers occur due to a combination of factors, including people’s genes, environment, and lifestyle. Some key risk factors for cancer include: smoking

having more weight

having an unhealthy diet

drinking alcohol

certain existing health conditions, such as human papillomavirus (HPV)

sun exposure

workplace risks, such as exposure to certain chemicals and radiation

specific inherited genes, although this is a relatively uncommon cause These risk factors can combine to increase the likelihood of a person developing cancer. For example, someone may have an unhealthful diet and not do enough exercise. Drinking coffee as part of a healthful lifestyle is unlikely to be a health risk. However, excessive coffee consumption can cause health problems. Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that makes the brain more alert and temporarily increases blood pressure. People who have heart problems may choose to avoid coffee if they experience heart palpitations after drinking it. Coffee can also cause acid reflux in some people and may irritate the stomach. Drinking coffee in the evening can disrupt sleep, and high quality sleep is essential for health. It might be beneficial to replace coffee with a decaffeinated version or a herbal tea later in the day. Should people drink less coffee?

Roasted coffee beans contain some acrylamide. Coffee drinkers can avoid this chemical by choosing unroasted coffee beans, although these do taste very different. The FDA recommends that adults consume no more than 4–5 cups of coffee a day. The American Academy of Pediatrics advisesTrusted Source that children or adolescents do not consume products that contain caffeine. Doctors generally also suggest that people who are pregnant or breastfeeding limit their caffeine consumption. However, the guidelines on this may vary and can be difficult to follow because coffee strength differs too. People trying to limit their coffee intake may wish to seek medical advice or cut out coffee and other caffeinated products completely. However, if a person wants to reduce the amount of coffee that they drink, they should do so slowly. Cutting down on caffeine can cause headaches. Replacing coffee with tea, decaffeinated coffee, water, or herbal teas can reduce a person’s caffeine intake. Black teas and some herbal teas, such as green tea, do contain caffeine. However, it usually amounts to less than that of a cup of coffee.