California Sues Trump Over National Guard Deployment To Los Angeles

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) speaks in Compton, California, on Thursday. (Daniel Cole/Reuters)
By Patrick Svitek

California sued the Trump administration Monday over its order to deploy 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles without the governor’s consent, a move with little precedent that has dramatically increased tensions between the federal government and the Democratic-led state, America’s most populous.

The lawsuit argues that Trump overstepped his authority when he called up by the National Guard in defiance of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), invoking a law that allows the president to do so under threat from a foreign “invasion” or “rebellion” against the U.S. government.

“Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said in a statement. “The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends.”

The lawsuit contends that Trump’s move illegally infringed upon Newsom’s role as commander in chief of the California National Guard. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

